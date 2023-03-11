iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.51. Approximately 7,375 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

