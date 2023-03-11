iStar (NYSE:STAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
STAR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut shares of iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
NYSE STAR traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. iStar has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
