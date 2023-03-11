iStar (NYSE:STAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STAR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut shares of iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

iStar Price Performance

NYSE STAR traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. iStar has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iStar

iStar Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iStar by 5,073.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iStar by 2,308.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iStar by 1,428.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in iStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iStar by 7,576.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

