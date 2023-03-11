Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Trading Down 8.7%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.05. 74,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 78,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Down 8.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

Institutional Trading of Iterum Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

