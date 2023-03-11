ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $365.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITMPF. Jefferies Financial Group cut ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 280 ($3.37) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ITM Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $1.07 on Monday. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

