Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 144,180 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 144,180 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Ambarella worth $18,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 13.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 15,076 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $9,092,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $105,717.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,067.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,567. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA opened at $76.60 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

