Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 228,864 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,409 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,864 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Regions Financial worth $21,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

