Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 236,944 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 852,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SMART Global by 136.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 54,051 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SMART Global by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 101.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 199,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

SGH stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $27.25.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $45,937.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

