Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,318 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.66% of CVR Energy worth $19,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,420,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CVR Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $30.65 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

