Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,086,502 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,086,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,775,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,161,000 after purchasing an additional 231,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,023,000 after purchasing an additional 197,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,919,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,769,000 after purchasing an additional 748,618 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $19.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.52.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

