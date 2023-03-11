Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,322 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Avid Technology worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,910,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 602,451 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $20,908,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avid Technology by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 240,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $28.67 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

In other news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

