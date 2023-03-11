Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $11.89 Million Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,735 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Parsons worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Parsons during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after acquiring an additional 216,326 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSN stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSN. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Parsons to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

