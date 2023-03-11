Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $15.82 Million in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,823,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 67.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $229.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.14. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $282.31.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,441,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

