Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $20.46 Million in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 719,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,464,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,734,000 after acquiring an additional 63,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,689,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,983,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,396,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $37.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $344.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Articles

