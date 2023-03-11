Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,477 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Haemonetics worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $26,652,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 320,184 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,520.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 318,014 shares during the period.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.89. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

