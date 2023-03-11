Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 19,737 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 638,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,737 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

