Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 20,477 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,477 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Haemonetics worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,943,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 82,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Haemonetics Stock Down 2.2 %

HAE stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

