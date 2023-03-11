Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 557.1% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Japan Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Japan Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.
About Japan Airlines
