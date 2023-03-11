Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 557.1% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Japan Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

