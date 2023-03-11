JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.36.

JD.com Stock Down 2.9 %

JD.com stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.48.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of JD.com

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

