Jeffrey A. Bedell Sells 63,787 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alarm.com Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ALRM traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 336,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,379. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $78.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Alarm.com by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

