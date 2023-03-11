Jeffrey A. Bedell Sells 63,787 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alarm.com Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of ALRM traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 336,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,379. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $78.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Alarm.com by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.