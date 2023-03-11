Jet Protocol (JET) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $148,956.66

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.34 million and approximately $148,956.66 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00036066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022484 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00223708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,585.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01423716 USD and is up 29.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $145,723.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

