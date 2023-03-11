JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,282. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,158,000 after buying an additional 335,358 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,421,000 after buying an additional 140,725 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,812,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,420,000 after buying an additional 286,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,542,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after buying an additional 104,918 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

