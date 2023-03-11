Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $515,042.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $32,604.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,688.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $515,042.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,512. 51.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

