John Ebbett Sells 817 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) EVP John Ebbett sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $10,874.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,293.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Ebbett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, John Ebbett sold 670 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $11,128.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $521,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $511,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 7.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,025,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 269,095 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 28.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 847,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 26.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

