Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $21,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $61.46 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.