Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 283.5% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $151.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,504,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.28. The stock has a market cap of $394.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.