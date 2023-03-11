JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $702.94

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 702.94 ($8.45) and traded as high as GBX 734 ($8.83). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 727 ($8.74), with a volume of 376,323 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17,375.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 704.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 716.14.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

