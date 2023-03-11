JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Shares Down 2%

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Rating) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 369.45 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.45). Approximately 251,518 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 119,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377.50 ($4.54).

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £343.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 383.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 359.38.

Get JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,191.78%.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.