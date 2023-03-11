JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €33.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €43.23 ($45.99) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.76. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.18 ($33.17) and a 1 year high of €42.60 ($45.32).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

