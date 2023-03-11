JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.98) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.51) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.77) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.38) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.19) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.60) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Stock Performance

FRA SHA opened at €6.83 ($7.27) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.96. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.02) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($17.81).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.