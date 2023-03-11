JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 650

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.42) to GBX 650 ($7.82) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.06) to GBX 800 ($9.62) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.62) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.42) to GBX 800 ($9.62) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fresnillo to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 900 ($10.82) to GBX 850 ($10.22) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 751.25 ($9.03).

LON FRES opened at GBX 722.20 ($8.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,674.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.19. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 637.20 ($7.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 996.80 ($11.99). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 839.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 806.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 8,148.15%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

