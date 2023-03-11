JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target to GBX 1,200

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,153 ($13.86) to GBX 1,200 ($14.43) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,290 ($15.51) to GBX 1,360 ($16.35) in a report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($17.66) to GBX 1,430 ($17.20) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,382.50.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

STJPF opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

