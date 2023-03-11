JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,600 ($55.32) to GBX 4,000 ($48.10) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
DPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,112 ($37.42) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($34.27) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of LON:DPH opened at GBX 2,574 ($30.95) on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 2,487.45 ($29.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,310 ($51.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7,354.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,868.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,835.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
