JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,600 ($55.32) to GBX 4,000 ($48.10) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,112 ($37.42) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($34.27) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LON:DPH opened at GBX 2,574 ($30.95) on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 2,487.45 ($29.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,310 ($51.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7,354.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,868.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,835.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,857.14%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

