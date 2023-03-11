JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 455 ($5.47) and last traded at GBX 462 ($5.56). 471,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 540,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465 ($5.59).
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 456.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 437.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,113.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08.
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,146.34%.
About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.
