Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider David Cicurel Buys 2 Shares

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider David Cicurel bought 2 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,390 ($112.91) per share, for a total transaction of £187.80 ($225.83).

Judges Scientific Stock Performance

LON:JDG opened at GBX 9,200 ($110.63) on Friday. Judges Scientific plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6,200 ($74.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,600 ($115.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,695.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,006.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £586.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6,013.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

