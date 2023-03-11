Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has GBX 168 ($2.02) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 142 ($1.71).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JUP. Barclays cut their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 110 ($1.32) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 134 ($1.61) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 136.17 ($1.64).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 142.20 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.81. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of GBX 82.20 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 216.60 ($2.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of £774.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,580.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,888.89%.

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.