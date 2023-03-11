Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kaman has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $46.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.19%.
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.
