Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $25.83. 5,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 29,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KARO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a market cap of $534.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25.

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 23.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in Karooooo during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Karooooo by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

