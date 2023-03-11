Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $25.83. 5,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 29,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on KARO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
The company has a market cap of $534.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in Karooooo during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Karooooo by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
