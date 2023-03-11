Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 81,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 68,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Karora Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

