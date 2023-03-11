Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 108.6% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 52.6% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,354,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 683,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 77,475 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 355,052 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 55,979 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Performance

KMF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 58,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,748. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $9.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

