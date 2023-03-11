Keep Network Achieves Market Cap of $134.43 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $134.43 million and $2.72 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00431519 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,880.72 or 0.29167857 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Keep Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The KEEP token is the native token that powers the Keep network, and is required for membership. Members perform work on the platform and earn rewards, including participating in a distributed key generation protocol that produces a public key for the group. KEEP is a work token, and holding it confers the right to perform key functions on the network. Token holders must delegate a minimum amount of KEEP as collateral to be eligible for work opportunities, which are awarded randomly but over time are proportional to the amount of KEEP delegated. The more KEEP held, the greater the benefit conferred to the token holder.”

