KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.99. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $22.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PXD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $198.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.79. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $190.99 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

