Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 1,052.6% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KVSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. 474,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,470. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 196,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 116,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 159,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

