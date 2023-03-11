Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Insider Anne Psencik Sells 10,000 Shares

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,353.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kinetik Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.64.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,135,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at about $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth about $47,428,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $19,590,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on KNTK shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinetik presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.