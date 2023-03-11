Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.71. Approximately 210,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 234,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Kinetik Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.64.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.90%.

In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,353.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,135,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

