Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.55

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.55 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 67.10 ($0.81). Kingspan Group shares last traded at GBX 66.56 ($0.80), with a volume of 4,193 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.64. The stock has a market cap of £116.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26.
Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.
