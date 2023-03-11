Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.55

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.55 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 67.10 ($0.81). Kingspan Group shares last traded at GBX 66.56 ($0.80), with a volume of 4,193 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.64. The stock has a market cap of £116.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26.

Kingspan Group Cuts Dividend

About Kingspan Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of €0.24 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kingspan Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,480.36%.

(Get Rating)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.