Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Up 3.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.02. 89,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 340,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,603,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of $836.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70.

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.