KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $367.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

