Kokoswap Price Hits $0.36 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a market cap of $94.08 million and $93,921.49 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kokoswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00431277 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,900.91 or 0.29151479 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kokoswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kokoswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.