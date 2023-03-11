Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.70 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $29.70 million and approximately $556,103.98 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00153247 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00065997 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00043562 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

