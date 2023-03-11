Konnect (KCT) Price Tops $0.0495 on Major Exchanges

Konnect (KCT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $13,673.12 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Konnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00431277 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,900.91 or 0.29151479 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Konnect

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.